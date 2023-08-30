Golfers to delight in muddy puddles for charity round

Golfers will not be avoiding Muddy Puddles on September 15, but rather getting behind them with a special charity golf day supporting the children's disability service provider.
Hosted by Harcourts Batemans Bay, the event aims to contribute towards Muddy Puddles' mission of providing therapy services for children and young people with disability, allowing them to achieve their individual goals and lead more independent lives.
Event organisers said Muddy Puddles has been at the forefront of offering therapy services that aid children and young individuals in reaching their full potential.
Collaborating with families, teachers, and other support networks, the Muddy Puddles team empowers the community by building capacity and generating better outcomes for these children. Their emphasis on early intervention and tailored support leads to increased independence and an improved quality of life for the recipients.
The heartwarming support of the Eurobodalla community has been instrumental in driving Muddy Puddles' success.
Harcourts Batemans Bay is now taking the torch of community involvement and philanthropy by organising the Charity Golf Day to run on September 15 at Club Catalina.
"The event aims to generate funds that will enable children without government funding to access life-changing therapy programs, fostering growth and development within the community," a spokesperson said.
"The dedicated team at Harcourts Batemans Bay, with their passion for golf and community engagement, have organised similar events in various locations.
"Having previously supported the local not-for-profit organisation 4titude by providing essential furnishings for their disability support house.
"Harcourts is firmly committed to enhancing the lives of people with disability and facilitating their active participation within the community."
The Muddy Puddles Charity Golf Day offers a unique opportunity to combine a day of golfing fun with supporting a truly meaningful cause.
Individual golfers can show their support with registrations for the day at $100 or teams of four for $360.
Organisers also welcome any individual or business looking to support the day through sponsorship.
There will be a silent charity auction held in conjunction with a barbecue lunch and raffle as well as a number of prizes for those showing their ability on the course.
"Let's come together to make a positive impact on the lives of children and young people with disabilities, enabling them to thrive and succeed," the spokesperson said.
