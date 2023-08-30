Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
Golfers to delight in muddy puddles for charity round

Updated August 30 2023 - 2:44pm, first published 1:46pm
Taking a swing to support kids are Muddy Puddles chair John Wakelin, Harcourts director Dene Lewthwaite, Muddy Puddles CEO Cate McMath, Muddy Puddles director Belinda Whiteman and Harcourts GM Omania Terry. Picture supplied.
Golfers will not be avoiding Muddy Puddles on September 15, but rather getting behind them with a special charity golf day supporting the children's disability service provider.

