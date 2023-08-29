Podcast host, confidence coach and best-selling author Lunaria Gaia is returning to libraries across the Eurobodalla shire after last year's successful workshops.
The certified life coach is running workshops to guide teenagers and their carers on how to foster self-confidence.
Ms Gaia will borrow ideas from her 2021 book Perfectly Imperfect: Your complete guide to loving yourself as she helps workshops participants cultivate self-love and self-acceptance.
Library coordinator Samantha Fenton said friends, fellow parents, teens and tweens aged 12 and above are invited to the interactive sessions.
"She was brilliant at past women's events we've held, where she referred to her own experiences and inspired everyone in the room," Ms Fenton said.
Sessions will be held at the Batemans Bay Library on Monday, September 4 between 4pm and 5.30pm, at the Moruya Library on Thursday, September 7 between 4pm and 5.30pm and at Narooma Library on Tuesday, September 12 from 4pm to 5.30pm.
Bookings for the 1.5-hour free sessions can be made by contacting Moruya Library on 4474 1333 or visiting esc.gov.nsw.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.