12 weeks, one dance and a whole lot of fundraising.
That's what 12 Eurobodalla shire locals have signed up for as they dance to raise funds for the Cancer Council.
The Cancer Council launched the line-up of 2023's stars at the Batemans Bay Soldiers Club on August 29, where the courageous fundraising performers met fellow stars and shared their purpose for joining the cause.
Among the stars are a beautician, plumber, radio host, gym instructor and a business owner.
Geoff Hatton, owner of Batemans Bay Betta Home Living was the first off the rank to announce his involvement in the Stars of Eurobodalla.
He was motivated to get his groove on after being nominated by 2EC radio host Kimmi Saker. Mr Hatton will be guided by Rachel Piper from Stepz Dance Academy, who worked with dancers during last year's fundraising event.
"Rachel will get my feet moving," said Mr Hatton.
After years as the Master of Ceremonies for Stars of Eurobodalla, Ms Saker will take to the stage with dancer Claire Lassau from Stepz Dance Academy.
Bec O'Connor from Bliss Wellness Spa and Float said she was feeling nervous but eager to support people who have been affected by cancer.
"I have clients who have been through cancer and I wanted to support them."
Ashley Bujeya from the Bay Pavilions said her initial fundraising target was $5000 but she is hoping to go beyond that.
Brendan Sheldon from Nature Coast Plumbing said he was motivated to dance for the Cancer Council after being touched personally by cancer.
"My dance partner's very young son was only 3 months old when he was diagnosed with cancer," he said.
"I also lost my father a couple of years ago to cancer, so I'm keen to raise awareness."
Natalie O'Neill works at Freight Brothers but previously worked as a nurse and saw firsthand the effects of cancer on those in the Eurobodalla.
"When you see that, especially people needing palliative care, it hits home. I think cancer has touched almost everyone," Ms O'Neill said.
All 12 stars will perform alongside their dancing coaches on Saturday, November 25. As they prepare their routines, they will be rallying the community to raise funds for the Cancer Council.
Last year's stars raised more than $120,000 and this year, they are planning to beat that record.
Funds raised will provide cancer patients in the Eurobodalla with support and information services including transport to treatments, research, prevention programs and free financial, legal and emotional support.
"I'm doing it for everybody that is going through treatment, has lost someone, has just had a diagnosis or is living after cancer," said Ms Saker.
"It's all about doing it together and raising as much money as we can."
Learn more about the stars at stars.cancercouncil.com.au, or buy tickets to the gala event from September 1 by calling the Batemans Bay Soldiers Club on 4472 4117 or visiting the website.
Check out the list of this year's Stars of Eurobodalla and their dance partners:
