Kindred Kollective opens a world of opportunities for youth

The Kindred Kollective is a project to support young individuals between 12 and 24 in the Eurobodalla and Bega Valley.
The project uses elements of theatre, film-making and performance skills to provide creative opportunities and cultivate leadership, officials said.
The Office of Regional Youth has stepped up to provide funding for the program over the next two years and participants will have access to mentoring, paid internship opportunities, and guidance from young professionals in the theatre and film-making industry, as well as emerging community leaders.
The project will be delivered at eight locations spread across the regions, providing ample access for enthusiastic participants.
The program offers a dynamic mix of after-school sessions, after-business hours, and school holiday intensives to accommodate diverse schedules and interests.
Mentorship and opportunities will be led by talented professionals and emerging community leaders.
This exceptional blend of mentorship ensures that participants receive valuable guidance from those who have walked the same path.
"We are thrilled to introduce Kindred Kollective, a transformative project designed to empower young minds and nurture their creative talents," The Family Place CEO Malindey Sorrell said.
"Through the collaborative efforts of experienced artists specialising in theatre and film-making and our dedicated youth workers from The Family Place and Campbell Page, participants will unlock their full potential."
Participants will be able to immerse themselves in some of the behind the scenes nature of theatre and film, providing a well of experience, but also opportunities to build on their self confidence.
One of the key highlights of Kindred Kollective is the opportunity for young people to create and devise theatre pieces inspired by their personal stories and shared experiences.
The workshops, expertly crafted and facilitated by creative young professionals, offer a safe and inclusive space for self-expression and artistic exploration.
"We firmly believe in the power of creative storytelling and its potential to positively impact the lives of young individuals," Ms Sorrell said.
"Kindred Kollective is not just a project; it's a transformative journey that nurtures young minds and empowers them to shape their futures with confidence and passion."
This project builds upon the resounding success of the previous ReGrowth project.
The seamless integration of local artists and musicians adds another layer of cultural richness to the program, fostering a collaborative environment that celebrates the diverse talents within the community.
The Family Place extends an open invitation to anyone interested in contributing to this transformative project, whether you are an artist, a seasoned mentor, or a community member eager to support this inspiring initiative.
Registration for Kindred Kollective is now open to all 12-24 year-olds residing in the Eurobodalla and Bega Valley. Interested participants can find more information and apply at https://linktr.ee/kindred_kollective.
