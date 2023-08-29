Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
Broulee Surfers SLSC celebrates win at NSW Awards of Excellence night in Sydney

Megan McClelland
By Megan McClelland
Updated August 29 2023 - 1:38pm, first published 11:30am
The Broulee Surfers SLSC committee accept the "Club of the Year" award. From left: Scott Kemmis, Erica Drewsen, Darren Drewsen, Julianne Domeny, Shauna Lodding, Natalie Browning, Gary Pettigrove, Andrew Edmunds and Jason Domeny. Picture supplied
The Broulee Surfers Surf Live Saving Club has been crowned "Club of the Year" at the NSW Surf Life Saving Awards of Excellence in Sydney.

