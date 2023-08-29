The Broulee Surfers Surf Live Saving Club has been crowned "Club of the Year" at the NSW Surf Life Saving Awards of Excellence in Sydney.
The 44-year-old club, which was formed by the Broulee Boardriders and has 800 passionate members, was selected as a finalist for the Club of the Year alongside clubs from South West Rocks, Umina, Bulli and Eloura.
Broulee Surfers SLSC president Gary Pettigrove said the win was an "honour and surprise" for the club.
"It was a euphoric feeling to walk up on stage with the team," he said, "for a small Far South Coast club, it's a great achievement".
Mr Pettigrove, vice president Natalie Browning, secretary Andrew Edmunds, captain Scott Kemmis and other committee members accepted the award at the Sofitel Sydney Wentworth on Saturday, August 26.
"We knew we had a strong chance but we didn't think we'd beat the Sydney clubs," Mr Pettigrove said.
Key club members were also recognised for their dedication to the club, with nipper manager Jason Domeny nominated as Volunteer of the Year and surf sports director Darren Drewsen up for Masters Athlete of the Year.
In the last three years, the club has grown its membership base by 11 per cent, calling on ACT residents who regularly visit the South Coast to get involved.
Mr Pettigrove said the club runs a dual nippers program that allows 160 nippers in Canberra to train at the Canberra Olympic Pool three times a month and at South Broulee Beach (Bengello Beach) once a month.
The club currently has 320 nippers and enrolments are now open for nipper training which starts on October 22.
Mr Pettigrove said this year had been a successful one for the club, which ran a 6-week surf sports program for South Coast students and hosted the NSW IRB premierships in June.
The premierships saw 500 competitors from across the state spend the long weekend in Broulee, bringing tourist dollars and awareness to the club.
NSW Surf Live Saving said the Broulee club cannot be defined as a single-cause club, but rather a place for everyone to pursue their passion.
"[The club] works hard to bring water safety education not only to its membership, but the wider community," they said.
The club currently has 800 members and 130 active patrolling members. The club ensures South Broulee Beach is patrolled every weekend and public holiday from September to April each year.
On September 30, the club will host Australia's highest-altitude surfboat race on Lake Burley Griffin.
Mr Pettigrove said the club is eager to continue providing a safe environment at South Broulee Beach and giving the community a space to enjoy the coast.
"We've been working to grow all aspects of our club, we're good at what we do and we're bringing the whole community along with us."
Far South Coast clubs tallied up the awards on the night, with Bermagui Surf Life Saving Club member Cheryl McCarthy being named Surf Life Saver of the Year and Narooma Surf Life Saving Club member Ben Bate receiving the award for Support Operations Member of the Year.
