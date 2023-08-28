Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List
Schools

Batemans Bay, Broulee sees book characters leap from the pages at Book Week

Updated August 29 2023 - 9:51am, first published 9:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
St Bernard's Primary School students Bronte and Thomas transformed into Princess Peach and Mario for the Book Week Parade on August 25.
St Bernard's Primary School students Bronte and Thomas transformed into Princess Peach and Mario for the Book Week Parade on August 25.

Batemans Bay was certainly the place to be last week when Barbie, Mario, the Queen of Hearts and Cinderella all paid visits to schools across the region.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Batemans Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.