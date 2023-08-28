Batemans Bay was certainly the place to be last week when Barbie, Mario, the Queen of Hearts and Cinderella all paid visits to schools across the region.
The 2023 Book Week festivities came to a close on Friday, August 25 when hundreds of students headed to school dressed as their favourite book character.
St Bernard's Primary School in Batehaven saw principal Mrs Wain transform into Cruella de Vil and teachers into the famous spotted Dalmatians.
Teaching support assistant Theresa Hopman said the entire school headed to the hall on Friday for the Book Week parade, where every student was given their time to shine and show their colourful costumes.
"We had some parents go to some amazing effort, creating handmade costumes," she said, "It made the parade very exciting".
Throughout the week, students were encouraged to read books and brainstorm costumes from their favourite books before the big parade.
Students Abby and Remi jumped into their high-vis vests for the parade and donned their work boots to transform into construction workers, while Elijah reached for their stars in his astronaut costume.
St Peter's Anglican College student Avalon Wehner looked dashing as the Queen of Hearts from Alice's Adventures in Wonderland and Poppy McAlister glowed as Cinderella.
At Batemans Bay Public School, principal Kel Smerdon became Captain Underpants and students had the chance to get their photos taken at the Barbie Photo Booth and dance at the Barbie Disco.
