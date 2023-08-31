Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List
What's on

Celebrate a new season and Father's Day at these events in Moruya, Batemans Bay and Mossy Point

Megan McClelland
By Megan McClelland
Updated August 31 2023 - 1:45pm, first published 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Father's Day at Willinga Park

Enjoy Father's Day at equestrian centre Willinga Park in Bawley Point with live, local music, beers and burgers. Picture via Willinga Park
Enjoy Father's Day at equestrian centre Willinga Park in Bawley Point with live, local music, beers and burgers. Picture via Willinga Park

Not quite sure what to get Dad for Father's Day? Treat him to a day out at Willinga Park in Bawley Point on Sunday, September 3 from 11am. The Bunker Cafe will be serving up local beers and mouth-watering burgers and local musician Met Fa'oa will be performing. RSVP to the free event at willingapark.com.au.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Megan McClelland

Megan McClelland

Journalist

Megan McClelland is a journalist for Australian Community Media working in the Eurobodalla. Email: megan.mcclelland@austcommunitymedia.com.au Mobile: 0448194726

Local News

Get the latest Batemans Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.