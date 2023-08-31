Not quite sure what to get Dad for Father's Day? Treat him to a day out at Willinga Park in Bawley Point on Sunday, September 3 from 11am. The Bunker Cafe will be serving up local beers and mouth-watering burgers and local musician Met Fa'oa will be performing. RSVP to the free event at willingapark.com.au.
With the return of spring, Soul Tribe Studio is bringing back their popular headland yoga classes. Join Soul Tribe Studio from 8am on Sunday, September 3 at the headland in Mossy Point for a yoga class and while you're there, grab a quick coffee at the Boat Ramp. Book your free spot at soultribestudio.com.au.
Stroll into spring with the Eurobodalla Regional Botanic Garden's latest guided walk on Sunday, September 3 at 11am. Make the most of the gardens' facilities, including the Mossy on Gardens cafe, picnic areas and multiple walking tracks amongst the native bushland. For more information, call the gardens on 4471 2544.
As part of the annual Sydney Comedy Festival, seven hilarious comedians will hit the stage at the Bay Pavilions in Batemans Bay on Saturday, September 2 from 8pm. The showcase will feature Sydneysider Sean Woodland, British-born Aussie Freddie McManus, funny girl Madeleine Stewart and much more. Get your tickets, starting from $38 at baypavilions.com.au.
The Moruya Red Door Theatre have been working hard in preparation of their next show, "What's On Your Mind". The troupe will be performing five shows between August 25 and September 1, comprising of play "Lost and Found" and classic monologue "A Chip in the Sugar". Grab your tickets at ticketor.com.
Celebrate the wondrous first day of spring and Wattle Day on September 1 at the Eurobodalla Regional Botanic Garden with a guided walk. Discover what makes wattle so resilient to harsh conditions and learn about the huge range of native Australian species living in the gardens. Book your free spot at eventbrite.com.au.
Need a quiet place to study ahead of HSC exams? The Batemans Bay library at Hanging Rock is the place to be. Between 3pm and 7pm on Thursdays, the library is inviting students to take advantage of quiet study spaces, WiFi, computers and study resources. To learn more, call 4472 5280.
Lunaria Gaia is an author, self-esteem and body image specialist will discuss her latest book, Perfectly Imperfect at the Batemans Bay Library on Monday, September 4 from 4pm. Friends, family and teens are invited to this interactive session which will discuss the tricky coming-of-age years. Book your free ticket to the talk at eventbrite.com.au.
Clint Eastwood's classic Frankie Vallie and the Four Seasons will screen at the Moruya Library's Saturday matinee movie session on September 2. Come along from 1.30pm to enjoy the jukebox musical which features hits like Walk Like A Man and Big Girls Don't Cry. Book your free spot at eventbrite.com.au.
