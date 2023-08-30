Fire and Rescue NSW needs more people to help them fight fires and perform all manner of rescue operations in Regional South 1 zone.
The zone has stations in Batemans Bay, Bega, Berry, Bombala, Braidwood, Cooma, Eden, Jindabyne, Merimbula, Moruya, Narooma, Nowra, Perisher Valley, Queanbeyan, Shoalhaven, Thredbo and Ulladulla.
Fire and Rescue members are paid by the NSW government.
They receive a retainer for their availability and are paid, including superannuation, while responding to calls.
Each member has equipment worth around $6000.
Troy Gruene, deputy captain of the Narooma station, said joining Fire and Rescue NSW is like a second job opportunity.
It suits the self-employed who can get away from work promptly when the pager goes off.
People must be aged between 18 and 60, reasonably fit and within 14 kilometres of the station to meet the required response time to a call out.
Jason Hextall, deputy captain at Narooma, said tradespeople and ambulance personnel are good candidates.
However, "pretty much whatever you need to know will be provided and all that is paid for and everyone brings something special", Mr Hextall said.
During quiet periods they may only work six hours per month, which includes four hours mandatory drill every month.
"You never know what is going to come through, anything from a 10-minute job to 15 hours," Mr Gruene said.
On-call firefighter Michael Smith said they are trained across first aid, hazmat and firefighting and more, plus there is the opportunity to get a truck licence.
"They are all handy things to have, useful, day-to-day skills," Mr Smith said.
Naroooma station's two trucks each require two people to operate the tanker and four for the pump.
The more members they have, the less pressure on sharing day-time availability via the roster.
Their immediate focus is on the town but they can be called out anywhere to assist the RFS, police and ambulance.
They are sent out as strike teams across the state and beyond to respond to fires and floods.
Their duty commander has just left to help fight Canada's wildfires.
The application process is completely online.
For further information contact Fire and Rescue via Facebook or leave a phone message at the fire station.
New members undergo nine days paid training in Sydney with accommodation and meals provided.
"When the chips are down you are out there helping people so it is an awesome thing to be part of," Mr Gruene said.
