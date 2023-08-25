Gender perceptions shifting

If you didn't know who the Matildas were before, you'd have to be living under a rock to not be aware of them now.
The Australian women's national football team went deep into the FIFA World Cup with their semi-final clash against England garnering 11-million viewers; the most-watched event in Australian TV history.
It made me think about some of the previous arguments for pay disparity in sport including tennis, the UFC, rugby league and others that male competition brings more viewers so more eyeballs for advertiser dollars.
Another common argument is often about bums on seats, pundits say less people pay to attend women's events, but that Matildas have done a lot to silence that argument too as more than 75,000 people attended its opening round of 16 clash against Denmark at Stadium Australia.
That's capacity.
Yet I know one bloke who was telling me the hype for the Matildas was all 'fake'.
It got me thinking about other scenarios where women were largely dismissed after watching a few movies during some recent time off.
I watched a film called 'She Said' about New York Times reporters investigating claims against now-disgraced producer Harvey Weinstein.
It had eerily similar hallmarks to another film depicting investigations into unfair treatment of female presenters at Fox News called 'Bombshell'.
In both based-in-truth film adaptations, it was alarming to see what could be described as systemic failures in reporting mechanisms for actresses in Hollywood and even newsroom presenters who made complaints were vilified or quietly shuffled out with a payout tied menacingly to NDA - non-disclosure agreements.
It's a long bow to draw between those troubling failings and the investigations into them and the pay grade of women's athletes.
But there is an eerie similarity in people trying to be dismissive of righteous calls by those parties to be treated equally and fairly.
So kudos to the Matildas for shifting gender perceptions and casting a glowing light on women's sport. Hopefully players will be treated more thoughtfully when their next bargaining agreement comes around.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.