From Land of 1000 Dances to Party Rock Anthem, students at Broulee Public School are ready to dance through the decades in their latest show, "Time After Time".
The time-bending, vibrant, nostalgic showcase will involve all 250 students at the school when they hit the stage for four performances on August 30 and 31.
Stage 3 music, dance and drama teacher Nat Fairweather said the script, which weaves through the 1950s up to the present day, was written by Year 5 and 6 students.
"They worked on it during the school holidays because they were so enthusiastic," she said.
READ MORE:
The result is a sentimental but comedic reflection on how music was heard and celebrated in the past - with cassette players, CDs, bulky headphones, records and vintage microphones.
Throughout the show, students Zara McCarthy, Matthew Wellington, Bonita Lloyd-Jones and Hugo Muir dig through musical relics at Moruya's Planet TX music shop, in wonder of how people could appreciate music with such archaic technology.
"Each year group has been given a decade and had to put something together to represent that decade," Ms Fairweather said.
She said the show was a rare chance for the whole school to get creatively involved and collaborate through music.
"It's great because it's something they normally wouldn't do.
"We started doing bi-annual shows in 2019 but COVID shut that down, so it's been three years since a show."
Year groups will take turns performing on August 30 and 31 at a 12pm matinee performance and 6pm evening performance at the hall at Broulee Public School.
The two evening performances have already sold out, but tickets are still available for the matinees.
The culmination of the show will see half the school on the stage performing choreographed dances and singing to Chris Kenner's Land of 1000 Dances and ABBA's Thank You for the Music.
"Emotions are running high but we're all very excited."
Tickets to the matinee performances at 12pm on Wednesday, August 30 and Thursday, August 31 are $10 and can be purchased by making an account at myschoolconnect.com.au/register, or contact Broulee Public School on 4471 6120.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.