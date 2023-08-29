Your own private resort

From the moment you step through the front door, you will feel like you're in a resort.
With 2.7 metre high ceilings, and 2.4 metre high doors, this quality built Masterton mansion feels luxurious and spacious.
"The house is basically brand new, and presents as a show home. Nothing needs doing, you can just move straight in," said Rob Routledge, real estate agent.
The main bedroom, which is separated from the other bedrooms, acts as a private sanctuary. It has a sliding door that opens out to a screen-covered retreat with a five-person hot tub and koi pond.
The modern kitchen features a butler's pantry and new Smeg appliances.
Enjoy the media room and oversized, covered outdoor entertaining area, complete with an easy-care mineral pool.
The 1.1 hectare block is situated at the end of a quiet cul-de-sac with a pretty outlook into the temperate rainforest.
"It's great to have a bit of acreage but still be able to get to the beach within a five minute drive. It's in a very private and quiet area, without being isolated," Mr Routledge said.
There is also access to local forest trails, which go along the coastline and to secluded cove beaches.
An additional feature is the large shed with power and pluming.
