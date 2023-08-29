Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
50 Sanctuary Forest Place, Long Beach

Emily Gibbs
Emily Gibbs
August 30 2023 - 8:30am
Your own private resort
Your own private resort

5 Bed | 2 Bath | 4 Car

  • 50 Sanctuary Forest Place, Long Beach
  • $1,650,000 - $1,750,000
  • Agency: LJ Hooker Batemans Bay 4472 6455
  • Contact: Rob Routledge 0414 235 976
  • Inspect: By appointment

From the moment you step through the front door, you will feel like you're in a resort.

Emily Gibbs

Emily Gibbs

Commercial Journalist - Features and Magazines

