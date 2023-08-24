Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
Miniature pony Teddy saved by rescue teams after falling into 1.5-metre hole at Bodalla

Megan McClelland
By Megan McClelland
Updated August 24 2023 - 4:50pm, first published 3:30pm
Teddy fell backwards into a 1.5-metre hole at a property in Bodalla. Emergency services from Bodalla and Moruya were called to assist. Picture via Fire and Rescue Moruya
Miniature pony Teddy has a new lease on life after being saved by Moruya Fire and Rescue, Bodalla RFS and South Coast veterinarians.

