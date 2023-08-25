Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
Man who broke into home, stole car and drove under influence sentenced at Batemans Bay

By Staff Reporters
Updated August 25 2023 - 12:43pm, first published 12:30pm
A man who broke into a Tuross Head home and sped on the Princes Highway under the influence of drugs and alcohol has been sentenced. Picture file
A man who broke into a Tuross Head home, stole an unregistered car and sped on the Princes Highway under the influence of drugs and alcohol has been sentenced at Batemans Bay Local Court.

