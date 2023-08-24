Short-term rentals 101: How to maintain your stay by the bay

Batemans Bay attracts a high number of tourists almost year-round and is the ideal place to establish a short-term rental. Picture Shutterstock

As a coastal city that's located more or less at the midway point between Sydney and Melbourne, and just a stone's throw from the ACT as well, Batemans Bay attracts a high number of tourists almost year-round.



This makes Batemans Bay a perfect place to offer an Airbnb or short-term rental property that'll be guaranteed to bring in profits from season to season.



But as is the case with any regional travel destination, there are a few maintenance factors that short-term rental providers should consider when looking to set up a property in a more isolated location - especially if you're based elsewhere and may be looking to manage your property from a remote location.



So what should you consider when setting up your short-term stay by the bay?



Here are just a few steps that you can take to provide tourists and travellers with a well-presented short-term rental in Batemans Bay.

Secure reliable local emergency and maintenance services

The first thing you'll want to do is put together a list of local contacts to help maintain your rental property.



A good way to do this is to simply jump on Google and search for 'locksmith near me' and use this same search phrase structure to look up any other services that you may need.



Alongside security services like locksmiths, this will likely also include electrical and plumbing specialists, home cleaning services, and perhaps even commercial laundry services for cleaning bedding, towels, and tea towels.



You may even consider partnering up with local vendors or tourist attractions to provide your guests with amenities like locally roasted coffees, teas, and perhaps even snacks like biscuits.



Chances are your fellow community members would love to be represented in your Batemans Bay rental property and may even offer you some wholesale discounts on these treats.

Develop cleaning and maintenance schedules

If you've ever even stayed in a short-term rental, you'll know that these properties are typically kept at exceptional standards when it comes to cleanliness.



If your short-term rental is available through travel apps like Airbnb, then guests can even review your property and provide star rankings based on criteria like comfort and cleanliness.



For this reason, it's crucial for short-term rental providers to invest in the routine upkeep and cleaning of their properties.



This means developing check-in preparation and check-out cleaning habits or even checklists.



For example, if you know you're expecting new guests in a week's time, then you'd want to ensure that your new guests can enjoy clean bed linen, dry towels, and a fully cleaned kitchen fitted with clean kitchen appliances that are ready to use.



All of these items can be put on a checklist for easy completion.



Contrastingly, once your guests have checked out, it's imperative that you clear out the bins in your property, wipe down all surfaces in bathroom and kitchen spaces, and make sure that your floors are free from mud, dirt, or other debris.



Ticking these items off promptly in between guests can help make maintaining your short-term rental property a lot less frantic and a far more organised and orderly process.

Budget extra for coastal property maintenance

Of course, as Batemans Bay is a coastal town, homeowners must take environmental factors into account when budgeting for their property maintenance every year.



And short-term rental providers aren't exempt here either.



If you are maintaining a waterfront rental property, then you will need to make sure that your property is protected against solar and wind exposure as well as salt spray exposure.



This means treating any timber or decking (including wooden window frames and window sills), and wiping down windows to remove salt build-ups on glass.



You can cut your property maintenance responsibilities in half by also using build materials that are more durable in the face of harsh ocean conditions.



This includes materials like stainless steel, bricks, and PVC for window sills, fencing, and other functional design elements.



Garden spaces must also be considered here, especially for rental properties that are subjected to coastal winds.



Thankfully, Australia has an abundance of native coastal plants that are also hardy and drought tolerant, like coastal woolly bush, which most of us may also refer to as the "Australian Christmas tree".



Succulents and other hardy plants are also guaranteed to make an attractive and low-maintenance investment in your property's garden spaces, and will allow you to snap some attractive photos of your rental property for travel apps.

Invest in security for your property

Finally, the single greatest investment that you can make when developing a short-term rental property is in its security - especially if you're looking to maintain your property remotely or from another location.



Of course, investing in security for your short-term rental property can mean different things to different rental providers.



For example, if your property is an apartment that's not on the ground floor, you're likely to require a more basic security system.



Contrastingly, a unit, townhouse, or standalone property would benefit from an integrated alarm system for detecting intruders in the home.



And as for Airbnb properties, there's always a concern that keys may become misplaced or even fall into the wrong hands.



For that reason, short-term rental providers may opt to use lockboxes for ensuring that keys end up directly in the hands of their confirmed guests rather than any third parties.



And tech-savvy rental providers may even opt to swap out their traditional keys for passcode locks.



Just be sure to check that your local locksmith is equipped to work with digital locks before you make the switch over!



If you've been able to factor all these considerations into setting up your short-term rental property, then there's no reason why your stay by the bay can't become an instant hit on all your travel apps.



Just remember to stay on top of your maintenance as you continue to rent out your property to ensure that all future guests can enjoy a certain level of comfort when they book with you.

