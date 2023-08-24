Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
A Bimbimbie man has been charged after helping scammers defraud $146,000

By Staff Reporters
Updated August 24 2023 - 2:57pm, first published 12:30pm
A man who lost his life savings to scammers and then helped them launder $146,000 from various Australian accounts has been charged at Batemans Bay Local Court. Picture file
A man who lost his life savings to scammers and then helped them launder $146,000 from various Australian accounts has been charged at Batemans Bay Local Court.

