New Narooma Chamber of Commerce president is Keira Marchini

MW
By Marion Williams
Updated October 12 2023 - 8:31am, first published 8:25am
Keira Marchini, owner of Montague Cafe, is the new president of Narooma Chamber of Commerce and Tourism. Picture by Marion Williams
Keira Marchini, owner of Montague Cafe, is the new president of Narooma Chamber of Commerce and Tourism. Picture by Marion Williams

The Narooma Chamber of Commerce and Tourism's new president is bubbling over with ideas for the town.

MW

Marion Williams

