100 years ago: Tyre tech turns heads

Catholic Bazaar. The hum of keen business holds sway this week at the Mechanic's Hall, where a bazaar in aid of the Catholic Church funds is in progress. On Wednesday afternoon when the official opening took place the building had been transformed into a fairyland of gay stalls and colors, and the scene was enhanced by the glistening silver and glass ware with which the stalls were well laden. The introducing remarks at the opening ceremony were made by the Rev. Father McCormack, who spoke highly of the energy displayed by the ladies in their preparatory work and wished them every success during the five night's sales. ... The busy bees then began their art of extracting the coins of the King's Realm from the pockets and bags of their customers.