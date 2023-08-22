Spring is just around the corner, so why not get your hands dirty in the garden?
The council is offering eight free workshops from September 8 on how to start your very own home compost and worm farm.
With a free kit, the council's waste and environment team will guide you through how to turn your food scraps into fertiliser and teach you the benefits of compost.
Waste services manager Nathan Ladmore said the workshops in Moruya will be a fun and rewarding way to get kids active in the backyard.
"Plants will thrive with your very own nutrient-rich fertiliser from either a home compost setup or worm farm," Mr Ladmore said.
"If gardening is not your thing, you can still benefit from composting or worm farming by reducing your red-lidded bin contents."
He said the latest audit figures showed 36.6 per cent of the Eurobodalla's red bin contents is food waste and that organic waste releases methane when it breaks down in landfill, adding greenhouses gases to the environment.
"Recycling your organic waste is far more beneficial for both your garden and the environment," he said.
Free composting workshops will be held at Moruya Transfer Station on:
Worm farming workshops will be held at Moruya Transfer Station on:
For more information or to book, contact the council on 4474 1024 or visit esc.nsw.gov.au.
