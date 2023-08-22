Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
Reduce waste, create a worm farm: free composting workshops planned in Moruya

By Staff Reporters
Updated August 22 2023 - 3:05pm, first published 2:39pm
Learn about the magical benefits of composting and worm farms at the council's free upcoming workshops in September.
Spring is just around the corner, so why not get your hands dirty in the garden?

