Creative Arts Batemans Bay Incorporated (CABBI) has welcomed a new management committee ahead of a jam-packed, exciting year for the artistic group.
On August 3, six members were elected to help carry on CABBI's vision to build a thriving art community in the Eurobodalla.
CABBI is dedicated to promoting the Eurobodalla's community of visual artists and craft makers, and gives members the opportunity to have their works exhibited in galleries across the South Coast.
Meet the CABBI committee members:
Ms Wilkins is an emerging artist from Sydney and relocated to Malua Bay four years ago. While she was settling in to her new lifestyle in the Eurobodalla, she began searching for like-minded people who shared her passion for painting.
Since joining CABBI, she has had art exhibited at The Gallery in Mogo and recently entered an exhibition at the Raglan Gallery in Cooma.
Her favourite medium? Acrylic, because of its rich, bold colours which can reflect the beauty of nature.
Carleta has been living in the Eurobodalla for 22 years and has been involved with CABBI for the last six years.
In 2022, Ms Delac was a finalist in the National Capital Art Prize and her own gallery, "Old Tin Shed Studio" is open to the public in the upcoming River of Art festival.
She won the 2023 People's Choice Award in the Raglan Art Awards and her works will be exhibited in two upcoming exhibitions at The BAS Centre and Bay Pavilions in 2024.
Ms Denny moved to Moruya in March 2021 and joined CABBI to maintain her interest in art and creative community groups.
She is a self-taught artist and said she is always learning and attending workshops in the area. As a young girl, Ms Denny would always paint expressive Arabian horses until her mother convinced her to paint a landscape behind the horse and "tell a story".
She said the beautiful "pristine" landscapes and seascapes of the Eurobodalla inspire her. Ms Denny's works will be displayed in a solo exhibition, "A Journey in Art" at the Bay Pavilions in Batemans Bay between September 26 and October 29.
Mr Kemp taught visual arts in Sydney public schools for 40 years, which gave him the chance to gain skills in two-dimensional and three-dimensional mediums.
He retired to Batemans Bay in 2020 and quickly found CABBI. He said finding other creative-minded and talented people was a "real win" for him.
Upon joining the group, he saw there was a need in the community for workshops and he found himself running introductory and intermediate level workshops. He said encouraging others and fostering new skills has been a "real pleasure".
The team are always organising and hosting workshops for creators of all abilities. They are also on the lookout for artists interested in tutoring beginner arts and crafts classes.
Mr Kemp said the committee is looking for someone who can motivate others and are willing to share their creative knowledge in a new tutor.
If you're interested in leading workshops with CABBI, contact Mr Kemp via workshops@cabbi.com.au.
The Face of CABBI: On September 1, CABBI are hosting a social gathering to celebrate the history and founding members of The Gallery in Mogo, which CABBI now calls home. All members, sponsors and supporters are welcome - come along to the gallery in Sydney St from 4.30pm.
River of Art at The Gallery: For the River of Art festival, The Gallery has had a spring facelift with CABBI members' latest works of art on display. All exhibited works are for sale. Come and browse the works between September 17 and 24 from 10am to 4pm.
Sculpture Workshop - Tribal Women Bust Sculptures with Lex Sorrentino: This workshop will teach you how to use 2-part air dry clay and sculpt faces over a styrene, wire and foil armature. The workshop costs $85 for non-members and $70 for members, and will be held at 10am, Sunday 22 October at the Bay Pavilions. Email your expression of interest, name, email and phone number to workshops@cabbi.com.au to book your spot.
Learn more about CABBI at cabbi.com.au.
