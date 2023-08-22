Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
Tunnelling works begin at Narooma's Wagonga Inlet to replace ageing water, sewer pipes

Updated August 22 2023 - 2:26pm, first published 2:00pm
Pipe dream: New water and sewer pipes are being installed under the seabed of Wagonga Inlet from Mill Bay to Ken Rose Park. Picture via Eurobodalla Shire Council
The council has announced the start of its $3 million project to replace more than 400 metres of water and sewer pipes beneath the seabed of the Wagonga Inlet in Narooma.

