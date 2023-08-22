Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
Batemans Bay Seahawks fly high: senior men's and women's teams secure grand final spot

Megan McClelland
By Megan McClelland
Updated August 22 2023 - 11:28am, first published 11:00am
Seahawks captain Claudia Ferguson led the team to a qualifying final win at Hanging Rock on August 19.
For the first time in the club's history, the Seahawks senior men's and women's teams have both secured their spot in the grand final for 2023.

