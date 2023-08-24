Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
Round up winter with these events in Moruya, Narooma, Batemans Bay and Wallaga Lake

Megan McClelland
By Megan McClelland
Updated August 24 2023 - 4:50pm, first published 1:30pm
Affinity Quartet

The award-winning Affinity Quartet will visit St Paul's Anglican Church in Narooma on Saturday, August 26 for an afternoon of impressive performances. Picture via Affinity Quartet/Facebook
The award-winning Affinity Quartet will visit St Paul's Anglican Church in Narooma on Saturday, August 26 for an afternoon of impressive performances. Picture via Affinity Quartet/Facebook

Ahead of their performance at the Four Winds festival, the award-winning Affinity Quartet will visit St Paul's Anglican Church in Narooma on Saturday, August 26 for an afternoon of impressive classical performances. The group formed in 2015 and were recently awarded the Audience Prize at the Melbourne International String Quartet Competition. Get your tickets at trybooking.com.

Journalist

Megan McClelland is a journalist for Australian Community Media working in the Eurobodalla. Email: megan.mcclelland@austcommunitymedia.com.au Mobile: 0448194726

