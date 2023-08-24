Ahead of their performance at the Four Winds festival, the award-winning Affinity Quartet will visit St Paul's Anglican Church in Narooma on Saturday, August 26 for an afternoon of impressive classical performances. The group formed in 2015 and were recently awarded the Audience Prize at the Melbourne International String Quartet Competition. Get your tickets at trybooking.com.
Entries are now closed for the Capital to Coast 100-kilometre multi-stage trail race, but you can support runners as they race towards the South Coast from Canberra on Sunday, August 27. Runners will begin at Kowen Forest on Saturday and reach Nelligen in the morning, Deep Creek Dam by midday and will get a well-deserved rest at Mill Beach at South Durras. Learn more at capitaltocoast.com.au.
The Moruya Red Door Theatre have been working hard in preparation of their next show, "What's On Your Mind". The troupe will be performing five shows of two plays between August 25 and September 1. "Lost and Found" is a new play by Moruya playwright Jack Spahr while "A Chip in the Sugar" is a classic monologue originally performed in the BBC series Talking Heads. Grab your tickets to a night of theatrics at ticketor.com.
Wrap up winter with some of the best cold season fruit and vegies from the Tilba Market, held in the Big Hall on Bate Street in Central Tilba on Saturday, August 26 at 8am. Bring along your shopping bags and don't forget to grab some of the best local honey, jams and preserves, baked treats and free range eggs from Tilba's farmers and produce makers. Learn more by calling 0490 130 478.
Wallaga Lake families can help their little ones get social and creative at the 3Bs playgroup at Umbarra Road on Thursday, August 24 at 11.30am. Playgroups are a great opportunity for kids to prepare themselves for school while listening to music, reading and meeting other children. Playgroups are also planned in Catalina, Moruya and Bodalla throughout the week. For more information, call 4474 7333.
Shake up your Friday night (August 25) watching the Sydney Hotshots onstage at the Moruya Waterfront Hotel. A troupe of talented Sydney performers will dance the night away in high-powered routines. These hotshots want you to leave all your worries at the door and enjoy a night of fun. Get your tickets, starting from $37 at eventbrite.com.au.
Young performers from the Stepz South Coast Dance Academy will perform at the Bay Pavilions at 12pm on Saturday, August 26. Dancers will perform either in talented troupes or as a spellbinding solo act. Come along to watch the best jazz, tap, ballet and vocal performances from young aspiring creatives. Get tickets at baypavilions.com.au.
Enjoy a picnic by the Bhundoo-Clyde River in Batemans Bay this Sunday, August 27 from 12.30pm. Batemans Bay Community Picnic is held once a month and gives people a chance to meet others and enjoy a home-cooked meal. The organiser's goal is to diffuse any social isolation in the community. Learn more by calling 0448455153.
