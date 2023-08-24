The Moruya Red Door Theatre have been working hard in preparation of their next show, "What's On Your Mind". The troupe will be performing five shows of two plays between August 25 and September 1. "Lost and Found" is a new play by Moruya playwright Jack Spahr while "A Chip in the Sugar" is a classic monologue originally performed in the BBC series Talking Heads. Grab your tickets to a night of theatrics at ticketor.com.