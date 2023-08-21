Our featured pet available for adoption is Leandra.
Leandra is 3 years old and is very trusting. She loves to play and seeks out cuddles and pats.
She will suit a person who would enjoy her company or a family with older children. She gets along with easy-going dogs but is untested with other cats.
As with all our animals, she is vet checked, desexed, vaccinated and wormed.
We cannot keep rescuing cats like Leandra unless we have kind people who are willing to become cat foster-carers. Our need for carers is desperate.
Want to know more, or ready to meet Leandra? Call the Eurobodalla branch on 0410 016 612 or email on awleurobodalla@awlnsw.com.au.
