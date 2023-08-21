Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
Home/News/Local News

After a companion? Meet Leandra, Animal Welfare League's pet of the week

By Animal Welfare League Eurobodalla
Updated August 21 2023 - 3:32pm, first published 3:26pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Leandra is 3 years old and is very trusting.
Leandra is 3 years old and is very trusting.

Our featured pet available for adoption is Leandra.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Batemans Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.