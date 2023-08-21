Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

South East Group 16 recognise members' efforts in their 2023 awards night

Amandine Ahrens
By Amandine Ahrens
Updated August 21 2023 - 12:37pm, first published 12:35pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Eden Tigers First Grade player, Rhyse Grewar, is awarded the First Grade Top Try Scorer and Best & Fairest awards. Picture from the Eden Tigers Rugby League Club.
Eden Tigers First Grade player, Rhyse Grewar, is awarded the First Grade Top Try Scorer and Best & Fairest awards. Picture from the Eden Tigers Rugby League Club.

Spirits were high as various Rugby League clubs gathered from across the region for the annual Group 16 presentation night.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Amandine Ahrens

Amandine Ahrens

Journalist

I've grown up in the Bega Valley and I'm a regional daily news reporter on the Far South Coast of NSW. Got a story? Get in touch: 0436 426 843 or email amandine.ahrens@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Batemans Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.