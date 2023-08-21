The Clyde River remains quiet, yet the water temperature is gradually on the rise and is hovering around 14 degrees.
Plenty of large mullet and garfish can still be found in the shallows near Little Island, while occasional bream and flathead have been spotted around the main bridge in town.
Meanwhile, the Moruya River's fishing pace is sluggish due to the persistently low temperatures.
Significant hauls of medium-sized snapper and flathead have been recorded near South Durras, while notable captures of large squid, attracted by pink-coloured squid jigs, have been reported around Wasp Island.
Rick from Game On Charters has reported substantial catches of sizable snapper and gummy sharks at a depth of approximately 60 metres.
The water temperature is currently hovering at around 16.5 degrees. Anticipation is building for the upcoming week as the impending full moon cycle is expected to ignite fishing activity.
The tuna action continues to thrive to the east of Batemans Bay, yielding impressive school fish ranging from 20 to 30 kilograms.
A fellow angler has recently spotted a substantial school in waters around 50 metres deep, emphasizing the importance of staying vigilant.
This week, the wind and swell conditions appear favourable for those taking to the water on boats.
It's essential to equip yourself with fishing gear suitable for the size of fish you're targeting.
READ MORE:
For lovers of fresh tuna sashimi, this dipping sauce proves to be an ideal accompaniment:
Ingredients
Method
Add water, sugar and vinegar to a pot and bring to the boil. Add the chilli and simmer for up to 1 hour. You can check the consistency of the sauce by placing some on a cold plate.
Jewie Josh (Josh Badenoch) owns Badenoch Fishing Charters in Batemans Bay. Call Josh on 0412 844 296 for a day out exploring the coastline, fishing or whale watching. Follow him on Instagram (@jewiejosh_badenoch_charters) and Facebook.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.