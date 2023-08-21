Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Now's the time to score sizeable tuna in Batemans Bay waters

By Jewie Josh
Updated August 21 2023 - 3:13pm, first published 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Katie Lake from Surfside landed this personal best Yellowfin Tuna this week.
Katie Lake from Surfside landed this personal best Yellowfin Tuna this week.

Clyde River and Moruya River

The Clyde River remains quiet, yet the water temperature is gradually on the rise and is hovering around 14 degrees.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Batemans Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.