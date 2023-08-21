Wreaths were laid, prayers recited and the Last Post sounded to commemorate veterans on the 50th anniversary marking Australia's involvement in the Vietnam War at the Batemans Bay foreshore.
More than 100 veterans, family, friends and frontline workers remembered the sacrifices made by Australian soldiers between 1962 and 1972 at the sombre service which was organised by the Batemans Bay RSL sub-Branch.
Members of the Veterans Motorcycle Club showed their respects for former national servicemen, travelling from Sydney, Canberra and beyond to witness the milestone service.
Veteran and president of the Adaminaby RSL sub-Branch Peter Cochrane addressed attendees and marked the day as a time to acknowledge those who were involved in the Battle of Long Tan, those who paid the ultimate sacrifice and those who decided to stay at home on the 50th anniversary of the withdrawal of Australian armed forces.
"I was one of the almost 60,000 troops who served in Vietnam. Today, we acknowledge them and those who loyally remained at home with family, for they were at war too," Mr Cochrane said.
He spoke about the controversy and dissent that surrounded conscripted armed forces as they headed to Vietnam, recalling the protest action at Sydney that saw merchant ship Jeparit, which carried Christmas gifts for troops, temporarily blocked at the docks.
"The protest action failed to demoralise the troops who served in Vietnam."
He said comradery amongst troops was buoyed by close relationships with allied forces from the United States, South Korea and the Philippines.
"Much is written about the harshness of the war but little about the lifetime bonds which are a consequence of anguish and sadness.
"The bond which links people of all colour and creed who served together is for life."
Former navy officer Brian Wheeler and former "sapper" or engineer Ian Biddolph met up at the service and reflected on the 50th anniversary.
Mr Biddolph was among the first to be deployed to Vietnam in 1965.
"None of us knew what we were going to - we didn't know where we were going until we left Brisbane," he said.
Mr Biddolph said many of the troops thought they were headed to Malaya. He arrived in southern Vietnam on the Vung Tau ferry.
John Wakelin, who served in the Vietnam War during 1967 and 1968, was part of the seventh intake of Australian soldiers to Vietnam. He attended the service with his family and friends.
"Here we stand today with friends from Vietnam, now Australian citizens, as one. We are Australians united in peace as we were in war," Mr Cochrane said.
Wreaths were laid by schools, Batemans Bay Soldiers Club CEO Paul Biddlestone, the Moruya RSL sub-Branch, the Tomakin RSL sub-Branch, the Eurobodalla Shire Council, South Coast police, the Rural Fire Service and representatives of the Vietnamese community in the Eurobodalla.
"As we leave here today, I ask you to maintain that love and dedication that unites us and reject those influences that divide our nation," Mr Cochrane said.
Megan McClelland is a journalist for Australian Community Media working in the Eurobodalla. Email: megan.mcclelland@austcommunitymedia.com.au Mobile: 0448194726
