Hundreds pay respects at Batemans Bay Vietnam Veterans' Day service

Megan McClelland
Megan McClelland
Updated August 21 2023 - 3:17pm, first published 2:30pm
Former national servicemen, members of emergency services, family, friends and the Veterans Motorcycle Club attended the Vietnam Veterans Day service on August 18 in Batemans Bay.
Wreaths were laid, prayers recited and the Last Post sounded to commemorate veterans on the 50th anniversary marking Australia's involvement in the Vietnam War at the Batemans Bay foreshore.

