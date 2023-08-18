Eurobodalla Writers ePublish novel 'The Light'

'On a foggy night in 1949, the inhabitants of a small town on the northeast coast of Tasmania awake to darkness and unfolding tragedy: the lighthouse on nearby Snake Island has gone out, a boat has foundered on the rocks, one man is dead, and another is missing.
Suspicion and fear envelop the residents as uncomfortable truths are exposed and the island's savage past is remembered.'
So says the 'blurb' on the cover of 'The Light', a novel that began several years ago as an exercise in collaborative writing between members of Eurobodalla Writers.
It is a mystery that also explores the impact of a tragedy on the residents of a small town. The plot was inspired by the real-life mystery of a Scottish lighthouse whose keepers disappeared without trace in 1900.
We authors are a mixed bunch, with careers in teaching, hospitality, farming, public health and equine podiatry.
Not a professional writer among us.
Stafford had previously published two novels: 'Cull', a post-Trump political thriller and 'Australian Gulag', a love story between a traumatised Australian veteran of Afghanistan and an Indonesian woman detained as an 'illegal immigrant'.
He is soon to publish his third, 'Pregenesis', climate/science fiction set in Antarctica. Judy has recently published a collection of memoir and short stories, 'Watermelon Days'.
And Rhonda has just published 'Hessian', historical fiction about Aboriginality and personal reconciliation. Eileen has been writing poetry for many years and has had work published in Crossfire anthologies.
Rosie has been writing short pieces, mostly fiction, since joining Eurobodalla Writers in 2011. I joined the group in 2012. Before that, the longest thing I had written was a (nonfiction) thesis.
In 2022, we published 55 copies of 'The Light', to be distributed among friends and family. A few copies remain, and we are about to embark on epublishing.
If anyone would like to buy a paper copy of 'The Light' or an ebook, please email gillian1951@bigpond.com.
For anyone interested in Staff's novels, you can email him at staffordray@optusnet.com.au.
Judy's 'Watermelon Days' is available as a paperback or a kindle from Amazon, or you can email her at turnersparadise@gmail.com. And 'Hessian' is available as an ebook from Amazon or you can order a paperback via Facebook: search for Hessian by Rhonda Casey.
