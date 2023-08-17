Eurobodalla set to feature in Trail Towns episode

Gear up and get comfy for this special episode featuring Eurobodalla's mountain bike trails and popular places in between.
Trail Towns is a tourism program on SBS showing all the top places to ride, stay, eat and play in Australia and New Zealand.
The season starts next week on Saturday August 26 and the Eurobodalla episode airs at 4pm on Saturday September 16.
Trail Towns Presenters Dieter Kahsnitz (Deetz) and Paul van der Ploeg (Vandy) said Eurobodalla was one of their most unique episodes to film.
"The Eurobodalla region sums up everything wonderful about the Australia we are famous for, with stunning beaches, gorgeous coastal towns and welcoming people," Deetz said.
Vandy and Deetz toured beaches and bush between the towns of Narooma, Mogo and Batemans Bay.
"Exploring the new trails was eye opening," Vandy said.
"The vision to expand on the community-built trails is genius; the whole area is about to be transformed into a must-visit global tourist destination."
Eurobodalla Council partnered with Trail Towns to showcase the region as a mountain biking destination.
With almost 100km of trails at Narooma and 150km underway at Mogo, Eurobodalla is set to become Australia's mountain biking coast.
Some local legends took Vandy and Deetz under their wing to show off their home turf.
President of Narooma Mountain Bike Club Georgie Staley was one of many local faces to feature in the episode. She can't wait to see all levels of riders hit up the freshly carved trails at Narooma.
"The new zones added to our existing network is truly unique," Ms Staley said.
Read also: Rower gets gold medal in international debut
"Families can explore the wilderness single track and keen downhill riders can hit up the flowy, long jump lines of the gravity zone."
Eurobodalla Mayor Mathew Hatcher watched a sneak peek of the episode and was impressed by how much Vandy and Deetz packed into one episode.
"They are two high-energy guys who truly got a taste of what Eurobodalla has to offer in between riding the new trails at Narooma and Mogo," Mayor Hatcher said.
"Aside from Eurobodalla's 250km of trails, the episode shows so much more for the non-riders too.
"My advice for those coming to visit ... make sure you take the time like Vandy and Deetz did to check out great places to eat, our coastal headlands walking trail and local history of the Yuin people as well as the wildlife on Barunguba Montague Island."
For those who missed the debut, Trail Towns season three will be available on SBS On Demand and SBS.
Narooma's trails will open this spring, while Mogo trails are set to open autumn 2024 by Eurobodalla Council and Forestry NSW.
The Coastal Headlands Walking Trail opens spring 2024.
These Eurobodalla projects are made possible thanks to funding from the Australian and NSW Governments' Bushfire Local Economic Recovery Fund.
Watch the Eurobodalla Trail Towns episode trailer on Council's YouTube.
