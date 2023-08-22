Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
33 Courtenay Crescent, Long Beach

Emily Gibbs
By Emily Gibbs
August 23 2023 - 8:30am
Coastal style and comfort
3 Bed | 2 Bath | 2 Car

  • 33 Courtenay Crescent, Long Beach
  • $939,000
  • Agency: Elders Batemans Bay
  • Contact: Rebecca Shepheard 0413 580 309
  • Inspect: By appointment

This stunning property is the perfect blend of modern visual appeal, comfort, practicality and tranquillity.

