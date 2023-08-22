Coastal style and comfort

This stunning property is the perfect blend of modern visual appeal, comfort, practicality and tranquillity.
In the heart of the home is the modern kitchen, featuring an island bench/breakfast bar and a fabulous butler's pantry complete with dishwasher, sink and shelving.
Straight off the kitchen area is the open-plan dining and living space, with glass sliding doors that lead out to the outdoor entertaining area.
Privacy is afforded with the spacious main bedroom, which is located in it's own wing and has an ensuite bathroom and walk-in wardrobe.
At the opposite end of the house are two more carpeted bedrooms, both with built-in robes.
The hallway leading to these second bedrooms is conveniently built-out with additional storage space.
There is a well-appointed separate lounge area and an office nook provides a quiet space for study or to work from home.
For relaxation, unwind in the spa pool or enjoy the peaceful bush outlook at the rear of the property.
The house is set on a 619 square metre block and comes complete with an array of exceptional features, including energy-saving solar panels and a water tank to assist with keeping utility costs down.
Perfect for families, investors, retirees, and couples, this property is a versatile opportunity that caters to all.
