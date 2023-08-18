After 25 years of experience in the Australian and United States bike industries, Joel Baty is eager to help people "Ride the Bay" as he opens the doors of his new shop.
Hailing from the fitness-fanatical biking mecca Huntington Beach in southern California, Mr Baty knows a thing or two about the best bikes on the block.
Ride the Bay is split into three key areas: bike service, bike rental and bike sales.
Mr Baty said he became fascinated with bikes when he started mountain bike riding during summer in Lake Tahoe, California.
"I kept breaking my bike and kept going to the shop to fix it. One day, the guys there said, 'Do you want a job here?'"
He went on to race against some of the world's best riders and tallied up industry experience when he was sponsored to compete in races across the United States.
In 2010, Mr Baty and his partner, Batemans Bay local Joanne, made a "leap of faith" back to the Bay. He dived into the growing bike scene in the Eurobodalla, hitting the bike trails and joining the mountain bike and cycling communities.
Since moving to Australia, Mr Baty worked at bike shops in Batemans Bay and Moruya until he decided to branch out.
"Four years ago I found myself dreaming about opening up my own shop," he said.
"I remember being at the park at Batehaven and looking over here and thinking 'That's where a bike shop needs to be'."
He said the pathway from Batehaven to Batemans Bay means people could park their cars at Batehaven and ride their bikes into town for work or school.
"We're really fortunate that we're right across the road from this flat footpath.
"People could hire a beach cruiser or casual bike to ride into town, but we'll also be catering to mountain bike tracks."
Mr Baty said the current bike trails being constructed near Mogo is a sure sign that a biking boom is coming to the Eurobodalla.
"It's really cool that we will have three new major trailheads near Batemans Bay."
He said people hiring bikes could start their journey at Curtis Road in Catalina where a new trail is being built, which is just a 7-minute ride from Mr Baty's shop. 155 kilometres of trails are being constructed in the Mogo State Forest as part of Next Level MTB and Rocky Trail Destination's multi-million dollar tourism project.
Mr Baty and his business partner Wayne Gowland plan to cater for all outdoor interests and are hoping to bring skateboards and surfboards into the mix.
"We want to get on board with the council and encourage them to build infrastructure for commuting families to get more people outdoors," he said.
Mr Baty said his mission is "community service": to support schools and families to get active and provide a place where people can share their love of the outdoors.
Since opening his doors on August 5, Mr Baty has been overwhelmed by the positive community response.
"Everyone is just happy to have another shop in the community. I think it was overdue and I'm really fortunate and grateful that it's me who gets to open it."
And the story behind the bike on the roof of his Beach Road shop?
That is Mr Baty's very first bike, which stayed with him for decades as he tackled mountainous Lake Tahoe trails, rode with his young daughters along the Batemans Bay foreshore and carted his surfboard to Malua Bay beach.
"It's almost like a sacrifice - at least it's got a good view."
Visit Joel at Ride the Bay from Monday to Saturday between 9am and 5pm at 236 Beach Road, Batemans Bay.
Contact Joel via 4472 4326 or email him at service@ridethebay.com.au.
Megan McClelland is a journalist for Australian Community Media working in the Eurobodalla. Email: megan.mcclelland@austcommunitymedia.com.au Mobile: 0448194726
