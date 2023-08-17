Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
Batemans Bay Evening View Club to celebrate 46th anniversary

By Batemans Bay Evening View Club
Updated August 17 2023 - 4:14pm, first published 1:00pm
Jesse and Grace receiving a small appreciation gift from President Julie. Picture supplied.
On September 13, Batemans Bay Evening View Club will celebrate its 46th anniversary and would like to invite members, past members and their partners and any interested people to help celebrate.

