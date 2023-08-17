Batemans Bay Evening View Club to celebrate 46th anniversary

On September 13, Batemans Bay Evening View Club will celebrate its 46th anniversary and would like to invite members, past members and their partners and any interested people to help celebrate.
Read also: Rower gets gold medal in international debut
They will celebrate at the September meeting at the Batemans Bay Soldiers Club.
The Batemans Bay Evening View Club was established in 1977 for women interested in meeting regularly with other women from all walks of life, providing them with an outlet to help others, as well as establishing lasting friendships and contributing to the community.
VIEW stands for the Voice, Interests and Education of Women.
VIEW is a leading women's national volunteer organisation, providing the opportunity for women from all walks of life to meet regularly, establish lasting friendships and help disadvantaged
Australian children through supporting the work of children's charity, The Smith Family.
As a valued part of The Smith Family, VIEW members help to change the lives of young Australians in need through fundraising, volunteering, advocating and sponsoring disadvantaged students on The Smith Family's 'Learning for Life' program.
Together VIEW Clubs sponsor more than 1680 disadvantaged students through the Learning for Life program.
The Batemans Bay Evening View Club sponsors six students and one student (with our Region) and to do the group needs to raise about $5000 each year.
They also support the Smith Family Toy and Book Appeal each year with about $500.
The Batemans Bay Evening View Club had an enjoyable meeting on Wednesday August 9 2023.
the meeting was held at the Batemans Bay Soldiers Club and we had a good number of ladies enjoy a delicious meal before listening to the guest speaker.
The guest speakers were Jesse Tonge (Captain) and Grace Reisima (Community Engagement Officer) from the Batemans Bay Rural Fire Brigade and they spoke on the upcoming fire season and how to be prepared and how to prepare your property.
Read also: Group 16 finals schedule revealed
Jesse also spoke about the importance of fire alarms and having them checked and also the Aider (Assist Infirm, Disabled and Elderly Residents) Program which is a free, one-off service which supports some of our most at-risk community members.
Jesse also advised that the NSW Fire and Rescue can offer a safety visit to a person's home to check smoke alarms and offer advice.
President Julie thanked Jesse and Grace for the presentation and presented them with a small gift of appreciation.
The monthly meetings are held at the Batemans Bay Soldiers Club. The next meeting of the Batemans Bay Evening View Club will be held on Wednesday September 13 2023 at the Batemans Bay Soldiers Club 6.00 pm for 6.30 pm at a cost of $30.00.
Visitors and guests are always welcome to come and join everyone and enjoy an evening with women from all walks of life and listening to a great guest speaker.
The guest speaker for September will be Phil Warburton from Eurobodalla Photographic Club to speak about photography.
For all enquiries please contact Julie on 0408 215 553 or Anita on 0447 114 198.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.