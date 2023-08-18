Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
New production to hit Moruya Red Door Theatre

By Staff Reporters
Updated August 18 2023 - 2:45pm, first published 11:00am
The cast of Lost and Found. Picture by Moruya Red Door Theatre Facebook page.
The cast of Lost and Found. Picture by Moruya Red Door Theatre Facebook page.

The latest production by Moruya Red Door Theatre 'What's On Your Mind' will hit the stage on Friday August 25 until September 2.

