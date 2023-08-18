New production to hit Moruya Red Door Theatre

The latest production by Moruya Red Door Theatre 'What's On Your Mind' will hit the stage on Friday August 25 until September 2.
The show features two short plays 'Lost and Found' and 'Chip in the Sugar' will explore various relationships.
The synopsis for 'Lost and Found' reads, "Tara, growing in her self understanding, explores her relationship with a couple of surprises along the way."
Meanwhile 'A Chip in the Sugar" is a BBC Classic about mild Graham Whittaker, who still lives at home with mum, until life becomes a tad complicated when his mum reunites with an old flame.
Robin Aylott will reprise his acclaimed performance as Graham.
'Whats on Your Mind' runs for 65 minutes with a short interval and a few nibbles.
Seats are limited. Tickets can be bought online or at the door.
Dates include:
For more information, visit www.facebook.com/MoruyaRedDoorTheatre/
