St Cecilia Music Scholarship Applications now open

Applications are now open for the 2023 St Cecilia Youth Music Scholarships.
The dedicated volunteer committee administering these coveted scholarships is pleased to announce the return of the program, which is open to young musicians from the Eurobodalla, Bega Valley and Shoalhaven shires.
Those who audition will be in the running for $5500 in scholarships.
Auditions will be held for entrants aged 8-18 years on October 7 and 8, where judging will take place.
The winners will be announced at the spectacular Awards Concert to be held at St Bernard's Church on November 19.
Newly elected President and past winner of the St Cecilia Youth Music Scholarship, Jessica Farrell, was excited to see the return of the program and is looking forward to showcasing the talented young musicians of our region.
"I remember the excitement and pride of being recognised for my music and I'm very pleased that we were able to continue this important scholarship program for young people in our region," she said.
"Young musicians need a place to perform and hone their skills, as well as the money to continue their studies.
"We're grateful for all the support we receive to make the scholarships available, and we encourage budding classical and contemporary musicians to make an application."
The ESCMS receives an annual grant from the Eurobodalla Shire Council and support from Rotary Batemans Bay, Moruya CWA and the South Coast Music Society, as well as from generous donors in the community.
The money is used to fund the scholarships, run the auditions and stage the final concert.
The St Cecilia Youth Music Scholarships were instigated in 1995 by Maria de Rocco who believed in the talents of young people and recognised their need for acknowledgement, support and a stage.
Her vision was to provide encouragement and financial support to local young musicians and this work has been continued by committed volunteers ever since.
Information and application forms are available at www.stcecilia.org.au and the closing date is September 29.
The application fee is $25 and it is possible to enter in more than one discipline.
For further information please contact Frances Harmey 0405 150 496 or Zoe Gallagher at z.gallagher@live.com.au.
