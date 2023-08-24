Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
Our Future

'We don't want this to disappear': 39-year-old Tuross Head development given green light

By Megan McClelland
Updated August 24 2023 - 2:57pm, first published 10:00am
'What is the price value we put on these environments?' asks Friends of Coila members Nick, Gillian, Michelle and Michele.
As Newcastle developers McCloy Group prepare to sell 72 blocks of land along Coila Lake in Tuross Head, community members are counting the environmental cost of the 39-year-old development.

Journalist

Megan McClelland is a journalist for Australian Community Media working in the Eurobodalla. Email: megan.mcclelland@austcommunitymedia.com.au Mobile: 0448194726

Local News

