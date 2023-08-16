Eurobodalla Shire residents will be able to drop off their green waste for free at the shire's tips next month to help prepare for the fire season.
Mayor Mathew Hatcher said the council would waive fees between September 11 and 23 for green waste dropped at the Surf Beach, Moruya and Brou waste management facilities.
"The free drop off runs alongside the Rural Fire Service's 'Get Ready' weekend on Saturday September 16 and Sunday September 17," he said.
"It's a service you have been asking for - a great opportunity to clear leaves and twigs from gutters and around buildings, prune back trees and shrubs, get lawns mown, and then get rid of that waste.
"I've also been asked why there is a fee for green waste disposal at all and, in a nutshell, we need to recover costs because processing green waste to Environmental Protection Agency standards requires specialist contractors with fit-for-purpose machinery."
Once processed, the mulch created will be made available to the community.
Cr Hatcher said the much was in high demand.
"While most councils sell it, we give it away for free," he said.
"The council has found this model to be the most equitable for our shire, the free mulch benefitting ratepayers and with the extra bonus of reducing landfill."
Green waste is accepted at Council's three waste facilities.
The Surf Beach and Brou tips are open from 7am to 4.45pm, Monday to Friday, and 8am to 3.45 on weekends.
The Moruya tip is open from 8am to 3.45pm, Thursday to Monday.
Follow directions on site as drop-off areas can change.
