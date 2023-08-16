Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
Free green waste drop off to help Eurobodalla Shire residents prepare for fire season

By Staff Reporters
Updated August 16 2023 - 2:23pm, first published 2:00pm
Eurobodalla Shire residents will be able to drop off their green waste for free at the shire's tips next month to help prepare for the fire season.

