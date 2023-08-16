Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Tuross Head residents eager to prepare for bushfire season after RFS community meeting

Megan McClelland
By Megan McClelland
Updated August 16 2023 - 4:50pm, first published 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Tuross Head Rural Fire Service attracted more than 100 residents to its third community meeting to discuss bushfire preparation for the upcoming fire season.
The Tuross Head Rural Fire Service attracted more than 100 residents to its third community meeting to discuss bushfire preparation for the upcoming fire season.

More than 100 Tuross Head locals headed to a community meeting hosted by the Tuross Head Rural Fire Service at Kyla Park Hall to learn how to prepare for the upcoming bushfire season.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Megan McClelland

Megan McClelland

Journalist

Megan McClelland is a journalist for Australian Community Media working in the Eurobodalla. Email: megan.mcclelland@austcommunitymedia.com.au Mobile: 0448194726

Local News

Get the latest Batemans Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.