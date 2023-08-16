Rural Fire Service brigades in the Eurobodalla have been responding to an increase in bushfires and grassfires in the area, likely fuelled by dry conditions and curing grassland.
On August 8, Fire and Rescue Moruya were assisted by RFS crews at two fires at The Anchorage in Moruya Heads and Riverwood Place in Moruya.
A spokesperson from Fire and Rescue Moruya said the fire in Moruya Heads was caused by a woodfire barbecue which created embers and sparked fire in nearby grasslands. The cause of the Riverwood Place blaze is unknown.
The spokesperson also said they received calls about a fire between Percy Davis Drive and Malabar Drive in Moruya on August 12, however the blaze was a controlled, legal burn and assistance was not needed.
On Friday August 11, RFS crews from Batemans Bay, Moruya, Tuross Head, Broulee and Mogendoura were called to a 3-hectare bushfire on Pollwombra Road in Moruya.
A spokesperson from RFS Far South Coast said they had been notified about the planned burn, however the fire became out of control at about midday and assistance was needed.
"Dry conditions certainly assisted the fire to move through the landscape," the spokesperson said.
The fire was contained before it reached adjacent properties.
They said the South Coast is going through a significantly dry period with grassland curing quickly.
"We are seeing a lot of burns escape quickly and become out of control."
He said events like this are an indicator that people need to start thinking about the bushfire season.
"We're urging people to start preparing their properties for the upcoming fire season."
Later that day, multiple brigades arrived at Meadows Road in Mogendoura to a 2-hectare blaze. The cause of the blaze is still unknown.
Crews were also needed at a fire on August 12 on Black Flat Road in Nelligen, where a hectare of bushland was destroyed by fire. Brigades from across the Eurobodalla battled steep and difficult terrain and contained the fire in the late afternoon.
"Over the next few weeks, we're reminding people they need to notify RFS and neighbours at least 24 hours before a burn."
From September 1, people planning controlled burns need to get a fire permit from their local RFS brigade.
In the Eurobodalla and Bega Valley, the bushfire danger period will begin one month earlier than surrounding regions on September 1, given hazardous conditions in the area.
"During the last two or three years, we've seen significant rainfall which has kept grass nice and green.
"That grass is now drying out and becoming a concern."
Information about fire permits, hazard reduction burns and preparing for fires can be found at rfs.nsw.gov.au.
Megan McClelland is a journalist for Australian Community Media working in the Eurobodalla. Email: megan.mcclelland@austcommunitymedia.com.au Mobile: 0448194726
