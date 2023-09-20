Since moving to Dignams Creek in late 1984, Rici Tandy and Trevor King have been active defending the Far South Coast environment, including blocking a proposal for a shooting range at Gulaga in 2001.
They were founding members of the Tilba Singers that formed in 1988, a group of about 20 people in their 30s.
"We started singing songs like John Lennon's Imagine and some more political stuff like So this is Christmas," Ms Tandy said.
"Then we started writing songs for the forests and Coila Lake at Tuross where they were going to kill the lake by farming prawns."
Their songs were recorded and will be released as part of the Tilba history project.
Most of their activism focussed on the wood-chipping industry in Eden.
People were saying that Greenies were costing jobs so I put a sign on my car some jobs cost the earth.- Rici Tandy
They were involved in the campaign led by the Wallaga Lake Aboriginal community and Sean Burke to protect Gulaga.
Another successful project that further restricted the capacity of the logging industry was the creation of Kooraban National Park, near Dignams Creek, in 2001.
Ms Tandy travelled to protests more often than Mr King because of his work, taking the kids with her.
Once a group of protesters sat in the middle of the road, causing logging trucks to bank up behind Eden.
"The police processed us in Cooma.
"I didn't get arrested so had the kids of everyone who got arrested in my car," she said.
In the early 2000s she attended a 200-strong protest at Tantawangalo State Forest at 6am, a call to arms to protect old growth forest from wood chipping.
"There were no young people, just the usual suspects."
Someone had photographed the logging trucks going out for 24 hours and put the photos in a long line to show 24 hours' worth of trees being wood chipped.
"It was devastating to see."
Dead prawns in the sunset, Hey folks can't you see, You might call it progress, Don't come the raw prawn with me, No more swimming or sailing, The dollars are prevailing.- Lyrics from a protest song they wrote regarding plans to farm prawns at Coila Lake
Mr King said in 2001 the South Coast Hunters Club wanted a shooting range on Gulaga.
"They used to do Umburra Cultural Tours from Wallaga Lake and they would have been close to the shooting range talking about spiritual values with guns going off," he said.
Mr King represented the Tilba District on Eurobodalla Shire Council's Heritage Advisory Council and successfully advocated for the rejection of the proposal.
"That is another part of the history of the protection of the mountain," Mr King said.
"We were only a very small part but we were naturally attracted to an environmental way of life and we knew Sean Burke."
