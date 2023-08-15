Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
South Durras community to benefit from reliable telecommunications

By Staff Reporters
Updated August 16 2023 - 11:17am, first published 8:00am
Fiona Phillips MP and President of the South Durras Community Association, Trevor Daly at the South Durras NBN fixed-wireless tower where the cables were relocated. Picture supplied.
South Durras will now have more secure communications in the event of bushfires and extreme weather events.

