Euroboalla Shire Council mayor Mathew Hatcher is encouraging residents to get into the Women's World Cup Spirit on Wednesday night.
The Australian vs England game will be broadcast live and free at the Bay Pavilions, Yuin Theatre. Doors open 7.30pm for 8pm kickoff.
Experience the thrill of soccer's grandest stage as the Matildas vie for glory in the Women's World Cup finals, and there's no better place to witness their incredible journey than at the Bay Pavilions.
Join fellow fans in a captivating atmosphere at the majestic Bay Pavilions and experience a sense of camaraderie that only live sports can deliver.
Don't miss this opportunity to be a part of history and support our remarkable athletes in their pursuit of soccer supremacy.
Grab your friends and family, and head to the Bay Pavilions to witness sporting excellence at its finest.
Tickets are free.
Get tickets on the Bay Pavilions website: bpav.sales.ticketsearch.com/sales/salesevent/112852
This event is put on by Eurobodalla Shire Council.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.