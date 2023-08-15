Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
Australians urged to give this Daffodil Day

By Staff Reporters
Updated August 15 2023 - 4:41pm, first published 3:00pm
Give Daffodils this Daffodil Day. Picture supplied.
This August, Cancer Council NSW is urging Australians to give to Cancer Council's Daffodil Day, to fund life-saving cancer research.

