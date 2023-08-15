Australians urged to give this Daffodil Day

This August, Cancer Council NSW is urging Australians to give to Cancer Council's Daffodil Day, to fund life-saving cancer research.
Daffodil Day is held on August 31 2023, and will mark 37 years of fundraising.
Cancer Council and its research partners have invested more than $290 million in world class cancer research from 2016 to 2020, making the organisation the largest independent funder of cancer research in the country.
With around one in two Australians diagnosed with cancer in their lifetime, Sari Boschiero, Community Fundraising Coordinator for Cancer Council NSW urged the community to give this
Daffodil Day Appeal to fund the country's best and brightest cancer researchers.
"The daffodil is the international symbol of hope for everyone impacted by cancer," she said.
"Cancer takes so much from all of us, which is why this year, we're calling on Australians to give hope to those impacted by cancer by funding vital cancer research that is saving lives every day.
"Every person who donates, holds a fundraiser or buys daffodils this August will be helping us to continue investing in life-saving cancer research programs, giving hope for better treatments and early detection and ultimately, giving us hope for a cancer free future."
This year you can support Cancer Council's Daffodil Day in the following ways: Donate via the Daffodil Day Appeal and give to cancer research.
For more information about the Daffodil Day and how to get involved visit www.daffodilday.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.