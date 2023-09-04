Even after the hand back of Gulaga in 2006, Sean Burke's campaign to protect the sacred site from logging continued.
It led to a criminal conviction which he also fought.
In 2007 he was horrified to find Forestry logging right up to the boundary of the Gulaga National Park.
By then, Aboriginal guides from Umbarra Cultural Centre took tours through there to explain the spiritual significance of Gulaga.
Mr Burke and other protesters blockaded the road every morning until the police arrived after 9am to let the logging trucks through.
After two weeks, a convoy of police vehicles, logging contractors and Forestry Commission people arrived at the blockade.
Mr Burke was standing on the road blocking them.
The front truck stopped behind Mr Burke, touching the back of his coat.
A policeman promptly arrested him for intimidation and took him and another protester to Narooma police station.
While in the police van he rang ABC radio.
"They put me straight to air for an interview," Mr Burke said.
He was put into a holding cell and asked to sign bail conditions that barred him from within 10 kilometres of the logging compartment.
It would have prevented him from going to work.
He refused to sign and telephoned his boss to explain he would not be at work that day.
He was handcuffed and bounced around in a prisoner transport vehicle from Narooma to Batemans Bay.
"I went before the Magistrate and he cut the bail conditions from 10 kilometres to five kilometres so I could get to work," Mr Burke said.
He spent four days in Moruya Court defending himself against the intimidation charge and questioning the witnesses about their statements.
"There was a concerted attempt to get a criminal conviction to scare the protesters," he said.
Even though the driver of the truck that had touched Mr Burke's coat said that Mr Burke had not moved, he was convicted a week later.
He approached the Environmental Defenders Office which engaged a barrister to prepare a representation against his conviction.
It was presented to the Chief Judge of the District Court at Downing Centre in Sydney.
"He awarded my dismissal on the spot without a trial and I had my conviction quashed on my birthday, two years after it happened," Mr Burke said.
Thirty five years on Mr Burke continues to campaign.
He was one of 500 native forest logging protestors who marched to Prime Minister Anthony Albanese's Marrickville electoral office in Sydney on Saturday, August 12.
