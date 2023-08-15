A "huge success" is how the organisers of the Shoalhaven's end to logging in native forests rally describe the event.
South Coast members of the Bob Brown Foundation organised a rally on Saturday August 12 in Ulladulla and over 400 people attended the event.
Bob Brown Foundation's Native Forest Rally Organiser - South Coast, Takesa Frank, said the rally was successful.
She said the rally was packed with many highlights.
"The rally provided several memorable moments for me. One of the highlights was listening to Luca Bastock, a passionate local forest activist and the youth ambassador for Manyana Matters," Takesa said.
"Luca's compelling speech resonated deeply with the crowd, leaving a lasting impact."
Many other parts of the rally pleased Takesa.
"The energy soared when the Radical Action on Climate cheerleaders took the stage, inspiring everyone to join in their lively dance," she said.
"Additionally, the local knitting nannas group captivated us with a beautiful song dedicated to Big Spotty, the largest known spotted gum tree residing in North Brooman State Forest."
The Ulladulla rally was one of many held around the nation on the same day.
"We had a total of 5000 people across the country last week rallying and calling for an end to public native forest logging," she said.
"The public and communities living around state forests want to see an end to this destruction.
"Now it is time that our politicians and government acted on it."
The Bob Brown Foundation member said their work would continue.
"We are committed to advocating for this crucial matter until every machine is silenced, enabling the utilisation of our public state forests as recreational and tourist destinations," she said.
"These forests will also serve as carbon sinks and provide habitats for our endangered and vulnerable species, such as swift parrots, sugar gliders, koalas, and other important wildlife."
