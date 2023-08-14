If you've travelled on the Princes Highway between Moruya and Tuross Head during the past six months, you might have seen a spritely man donning a bright yellow shirt, energetically pounding the pavement (or in this case, the highway).
That man is 75-year-old Rick McCarthy OAM, former national serviceman and Vietnam War veteran.
Since December 2022, Mr McCarthy has spent every morning walking from his Tuross Head home with little more than the odd cow in a neighbouring paddock and some cars whizzing past to keep him company.
His first walk was a quick 10-kilometre loop from his house to the Princes Highway intersection which later progressed to 15 kilometres.
By June, Mr McCarthy was clocking 36 kilometres a day, walking into either Moruya or Bodalla and returning home in the early afternoon.
"People don't realize the amount that they can walk," he said, "Your body will just keep walking".
"And some of those sunrises were just magnificent."
"I was recognising cars and people every day. My wife would say to me on the colder mornings, 'You're not going out today', but I told her people were waiting for me to wave."
His daily treks have prepared him for what will undoubtedly be the longest walk of his life when he covers 1100 kilometres on August 17 to commemorate the 50th anniversary of Australia's involvement in the Vietnam War.
The goal is to walk 40 kilometres per day, starting from the Enoggera (Gallipoli) Barracks in Brisbane and ending in Bowral in the Southern Highlands.
He hopes to encourage communities along the way to join his cause.
Initially, Mr McCarthy was eager to walk from the east to the west coast of Australia.
"Four thousand kilometres might be a bit much."
Mr McCarthy will not be trekking alone: two of his supporters will be by his side, one travelling in a car and another in a motor home.
His fundraising walk will start in Enoggera Memorial Park in Brisbane and will initially head east to the Redlands RSL Club before heading south on the Pacific Motorway.
He hopes to raise $30,000 by the end of his walk, which will be donated to Honour Our Fallen and Soldier On.
Although Mr McCarthy is giving his legs a much-needed break before the long walk, he is eager to again experience the joy of waving to people passing by.
"That will get me through."
