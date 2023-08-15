The Batemans Bay Seahawks have cruised into the qualifying finals of the AFL Canberra Community Division after the men's and women's senior teams both swept scoreboards on August 12.
It is the first time in Seahawks history that both the senior men's and women's teams have clinched the minor premiership, topping the leaderboard after hugely successful seasons.
The home gameday was a marathon of goals, triumphant high-fives and victorious cheers for the Seahawks as they managed to deter their Canberra opponents, shattering chances of the Molonglo Juggernauts tallying more than ten points.
The senior women's team were up first, hitting the Hanging Rock turf at 10am with the Juggernauts.
The side did not waver, continuing their winning streak against the Canberra team and preventing them from reaching the goalposts for the full 80 minutes.
READ MORE:
Captain Claudia Ferguson celebrated her 50th game with the Seahawks on the day, while Sophie Alves impressed crowds by securing six goals. Jessie Williams and Tayah Hancock each scored two goals and Gabbie Johnson scored one.
The Juggernauts put up a brave fight but were no match for the Seahawks, who toppled them 12.5 (77) to nil.
The women's side will bring the Googong Hogs to Hanging Rock on Saturday, August 19 in the qualifying final.
Senior men's coach Michael Kenny said his team were confident as they took to the oval on August 12 to face the Molonglo Juggernauts for the third time this season.
"We've beaten them pretty heavily every time. We weren't expecting to win by that much, but we were confident," he said.
The match was the Seahawk's most convincing win of the season, with Brett Garland tallying up 11 goals to overcome the Juggernauts (21.16) 142 to 1.4 (10).
"He's had an outstanding year and this was the best footy he's ever played."
Kenny said Garland is one of the top performers of the division, scoring more than 50 goals this year.
The player-coach said the team focused on the system of play and the crucial roles of each player. He said by the third quarter, the Seahawks had a 112-point lead on the Juggernauts which gave players with niggling injuries some time to recover.
The game saw Josh Mulrooney record his 100th game with the Batemans Bay club and Sam Millynn clock 250 games.
Canberra-based Mulrooney joined the Seahawks in 2015 and has been vice captain of the senior team since 2018. Millynn first graced the Seahawks club in the early 2000s and has seen the senior team secure three premierships.
Kenny said more milestones were likely if the team makes it to the grand final on September 2.
The men's side will face the ADFA Rams in the qualifying final on August 19. Kenny said previous clashes with ADFA have seen mixed results, but he said the team was "quietly confident" as they step closer to the grand final.
The Canberra Times 2023 Community Women's Division One, Round 17, August 12 results:
The Canberra Times 2023 Community Men's Division One, Round 17, August 12 results:
Megan McClelland is a journalist for Australian Community Media working in the Eurobodalla. Email: megan.mcclelland@austcommunitymedia.com.au Mobile: 0448194726
Megan McClelland is a journalist for Australian Community Media working in the Eurobodalla. Email: megan.mcclelland@austcommunitymedia.com.au Mobile: 0448194726
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.