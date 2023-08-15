Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
Seahawks men and women thrash Molonglo Juggernauts, secure qualifying finals at home

Megan McClelland
By Megan McClelland
Updated August 15 2023 - 2:18pm, first published 10:00am
The Seahawks have made history, with both men's and women's senior sides claiming the minor premiership in the AFL Canberra 2023 season.
The Batemans Bay Seahawks have cruised into the qualifying finals of the AFL Canberra Community Division after the men's and women's senior teams both swept scoreboards on August 12.

