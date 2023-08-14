At Moruya Golf Club, on Sunday August 20 at 12.30pm, Eurobodalla Live Music (ELM) will host the amazing Malumba duo. Also appearing is newcomer to ELM, Phil Coleman.
Phil is a singer-songwriter and has recently returned home from the United Kingdom. He will perform original music plus borrowings from the great American songbooks of blues, country, and jazz.
Malumba is back after an absence of over three years, and we are thrilled that they could join us on the 20th. Since ELM began seven years ago, Malumba has wowed our audiences many times with great musicianship and music, always exciting and fresh.
Dan Efraemson is a virtuoso violinist, a master of his instrument and the music he presents with John Hoorweg shows us how genres can be masterfully intwined.
John uses classical techniques in his guitar-playing and often ventures into blues and funk. An afternoon of listening to Malumba, will leave you feeling ecstatic. They are that good.
Entry is $20 or $15 for members. You can become a member at the door and save right away. Schoolkids get in for free.
For more information, visit livemusicelm.wixsite.com.
