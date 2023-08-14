Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
Experimental world music group Malumba to perform at Moruya Golf Club

By Eurobodalla Live Music Committee
Malumba will perform at the Moruya Golf Club on Sunday, August 20. Picture via Malumba/Facebook
At Moruya Golf Club, on Sunday August 20 at 12.30pm, Eurobodalla Live Music (ELM) will host the amazing Malumba duo. Also appearing is newcomer to ELM, Phil Coleman.

