UPDATED 3.45PM:
The Kings Highway has reopened at Monga after a caravan rollover as of 3.30pm.
The Kings Highway is closed in both directions after a truck and car towing a caravan collided near Pooh Bear's Corner at Monga.
Heavy traffic conditions were reported after the crash. A police confirmed the crash occurred at about 1pm today (Monday, August 14). They said no injuries had been reported yet.
According to the spokesperson, the truck was westbound when the crash occurred.
Police have requested assistance to tow the affected vehicles.
According to Transport for NSW, the crash took place on a corner just east of Pooh Bear's Corner near Monga.
Transport for NSW advises drivers to avoid the area, delay your journey and allow extra travel time.
Stay updated at livetraffic.com.
Megan McClelland is a journalist for Australian Community Media working in the Eurobodalla. Email: megan.mcclelland@austcommunitymedia.com.au Mobile: 0448194726
