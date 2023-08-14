Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
Home/News/Local News
Traffic

Update: Kings Highway reopens after truck, caravan collision

Megan McClelland
By Megan McClelland
Updated August 14 2023 - 3:48pm, first published 2:34pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Kings Highway is closed in both directions after a crash on Monday, August 14. Picture via Google Maps
The Kings Highway is closed in both directions after a crash on Monday, August 14. Picture via Google Maps

UPDATED 3.45PM:

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Megan McClelland

Megan McClelland

Journalist

Megan McClelland is a journalist for Australian Community Media working in the Eurobodalla. Email: megan.mcclelland@austcommunitymedia.com.au Mobile: 0448194726

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Batemans Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.