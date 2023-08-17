Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List
What's on

Flora walks, live blues and roots, race days: experience the Eurobodalla with our guide

Megan McClelland
By Megan McClelland
Updated August 17 2023 - 3:49pm, first published 2:21pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Geoff Achison at Narooma Kinema

Hear the masterful songwriting and sounds of blues-roots musician Geoff Achison at the Narooma Kinema on Friday, August 18. Picture supplied
Hear the masterful songwriting and sounds of blues-roots musician Geoff Achison at the Narooma Kinema on Friday, August 18. Picture supplied

Internationally renowned blues-roots musician from Melbourne Geoff Achison is hitting the Narooma Kinema stage on Friday, August 18. Organised by the Narooma School of Arts, Achison will be supported by local legend Tony Jaggers. Achison is known for his guitar skills, gifted songwriting and Eric Clapton-esque sound. The show starts at 6.30pm with drinks and noodle boxes available. Get your tickets at naroomaschoolofarts.com.au.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Megan McClelland

Megan McClelland

Journalist

Megan McClelland is a journalist for Australian Community Media working in the Eurobodalla. Email: megan.mcclelland@austcommunitymedia.com.au Mobile: 0448194726

Local News

Get the latest Batemans Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.