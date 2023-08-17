The Registered Clubs Race Day will bring a day of action to the Moruya Racecourse on Sunday, August 20 from 12pm. Come along for some thrilling races and stay for DJ's, food trucks, best-dressed competitions and kids entertainment including face painting and a jumping castle. Tickets are available at the gate and start at $10. Bus services will run to the event from Tuross Head and Batemans Bay. Learn more at moruyajockeyclub.com.au.

