A brief history of the internet in Australia

In today's digital world, access to the Internet is essential for almost every person you know. Whether accessing social media, watching the latest trends on TikTok, or even learning and working, the Internet is all around us.



In recent years however, there have been some exciting developments in the Internet industry from the implementation of the NBN to the increasing prevalence of modern technologies such as optical fibre internet. In this piece, we're going to explore the history of the Internet in Australia - from the early days, when universities connected to develop this budding technology, to how today's modern world makes the most of modern technology to provide high-speed reliable telecommunications technology to homes all around the country.

The early days of the internet in Australia

Did you know in the scheme of things, the Internet is a relatively recent invention? In 1989, the Internet was considered pretty rare - often being used by universities to communicate information between each other, essentially a validation of information sharing.



This was particularly handy in university environments, however, in 1989 the University of Hawaii and the University of Melbourne decided that they would test an Internet connection between their two networks as a result the earliest known Internet connexion in Australia was between Hawaii and Melbourne, deployed in mid-1989.

It was an exciting time for the universities - they could get their research together trade ideas and work together pretty collaboratively, even if the average speed was a mere 50 kilobytes per second, a fraction of the speeds we have today.



In the years since, there would be an explosion in the adoption of the Internet in Australia, as people sought to reach out and communicate online. There was a greater adoption of Internet usage - people typically connected through their phone lines as dial-up Internet. It was a very exciting time for Australia getting online - all of a sudden the things that seemed a world away due to time zones and distance all of a sudden were within the palm of your hand.

Early technology - The power of copper

A lot of early Internet connections ran off of copper telecommunications networks, as a way to save money without having to rebuild expensive costly architecture. This was helpful for a time, as Australia's a very sparse population and Internet consumption wasn't that great.



In the years that passed, however, the amount of data that the average Australian has consumed on a monthly basis has also grown massively. Did you know that in early 2023, the average amount of data an individual household downloaded through their NBN connection was nearly 450 gigabytes?



As a result of this massive growth in demand over the years, there has been an increasing desire for solutions that shift away from copper-based networks, and use dedicated internet technologies to provide high-speed, low-latency internet connections. As a result, in the early 2000s, plans began to develop to eventually provide a new broadband network to replace to ageing copper system.

The National Broadband Network

In 2009, change was afoot. At the time, then Prime Minister Kevin Rudd made a proposal that would become transformative in the years since - the development of a National Broadband Network (NBN), where every family around the country would have access to a high-speed Internet connection that had low latency and was not plagued by the reliability issues of the copper networks.

It was a highly popular and desirable policy at the time - after all, with an NBN implemented, you could get in touch with friends or family rather quickly, give your mum a call and say good day, or if things are difficult you can get a chance to say goodbye. The ability to be able to slash the time it took to get in touch with others was incredibly powerful for voters.

This ultimately would take more than a decade and a whopping five prime ministers to get the job done and in some publications cited as a failure of public policy. However, these days we have a modern broadband network much more suited to the demands of modern internet users in Australia.

The rise of the independent networks

In recent years there have been a number of issues that have plagued the NBN. From delays as a result of political and policy changes, to the inadequacy of elements such as the satellite network and underground copper networks.



As a result, there has been a number of independent or challenger networks that have come to market. These businesses offer high-quality optical fibre services or in some cases satellite services to homes and businesses that otherwise may not necessarily have access to adequate Internet service even with the provision of the national broadband network.

This has proved incredibly beneficial to new and growing communities - rather than being forced onto a network that may not necessarily meet their needs, they're able to jump onto something that's scalable and is able to do a lot more than even what was expected of the NBN, sometimes at a much more affordable rate.

The future of the internet

The future of the Internet may seem hard to predict especially, given the rate that the independent networks and challengers such as Gigacomm have come to the market.



However, knowing that there are very few people in Australia who lack access to the Internet, it seems like we'll have an exciting time ahead as more Australians look to connect online.



Who knows what people do when they have access to fast efficient internet - maybe it's setting up their own businesses, maybe it's being able to be in touch with loved ones that are thousands of miles away.

