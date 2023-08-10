THE efforts of a Bawley Point based business are being noticed near and far.
Eye For Detail Cleaning Services, run by Jess McAlpine and Kain Tetley, is in line to win an industry-based award.
It's one of the finalists in the inaugural Australian Trades Small Business Champion Awards.
Read More:
Eye for Detail is in the running to win an award in the commercial cleaning category and the winners will be announced on Friday, September 22.
The Bawley Point business was named as an award contender from "thousands of entrants" across the nation.
"This is the first year that the Australian Small Business Trades Awards has launched and we are lucky enough to have become finalists," Jess said.
"We have also been 2022 and 2023 Australian Small Business Champion Awards Finalists and 2022 and now 2023 Illawarra and South Coast Local Business Awards Finalists."
Jess and Kain's business philosophy is simple but effective.
"The key to operating a successful business is to always be persistent, kind, honest and to overcome any obstacle that may challenge you on your journey," she said.
They started from humble beginnings.
"We started our small family business in the middle of COVID-19 two years ago after a vacuum cleaner we were gifted gave us the idea and now here we are today," she said.
They are looking forward to the upcoming Illawarra and South Coast Local Business Awards announcement on September 13.
"This is our second year that we have entered the Illawarra and South Coast Local Business Awards," Jess said.
"We became finalists in the Outstanding New Business Category last year and again in the same category this year."
Jess and Kain will be attending the awards presentation night in Wollongong.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.